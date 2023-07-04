The Organization of American States (OAS) decided this Monday to once again send its electoral observation mission to Guatemala after the Constitutional Court of the Central American country ordered to review the results of the first round of the presidential and legislative elections. This measure, taken in response to challenges presented by the favored candidate’s party and its allies, has generated uncertainty about the future of the electoral process in the nation.

The order of the Constitutional Court of Guatemala to review the results of the first round of the presidential and legislative elections has raised concerns and questions about the future of the electoral process. In this situation, the OAS will once again send its observation mission to guarantee respect for the will of the people expressed at the polls on June 25 in the first round.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday that he is closely following developments and hopes that any action taken will conform to established electoral rules. “Guterres has taken note of the concerns expressed and is confident that any action taken will be in accordance with applicable electoral rules,” his spokeswoman Farhan Haq said during a UN press conference. In addition, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, expressed “its deep concern about the efforts that interfere with the election result of June 25”.

Although the second round between Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo is still on for August 20, the unprecedented suspension of results has left the definition of the authorities that will lead Guatemala in the coming years in suspense, plunging the country into a period of uncertainty. political and electoral Guterres trusts that any action taken is in accordance with the applicable electoral regulations.

The uncertainty before the election of the new president of the country

Sandra Torres, former first lady and who leads with 15.04% of the votes in the first round will face in the ballot, if nothing changes, the anti-corruption candidate who surprised the country by coming second with 12.25% of the votes. Bernardo Arevalo.

The expectations of a change are intertwined with the controversies surrounding the suspension of the results by the Constitutional Court.

Election officials count ballots at a polling station during a vote count on the day of the first round of Guatemala’s presidential elections in Chinautla, Guatemala June 25, 2023. REUTERS – JOSUE DECAVELE

While some analysts predict a possible victory for Arévalo due to the unpopularity of Torres in the capital, Guatemala City, others warn about the possible paralysis of the electoral process, comparing the situation with the lack of renewal of the authorities of the Supreme Court of Justice of the country due to previous irregularities.

“It is an arbitrary resolution and the magistrates are violating the electoral law because they attack the voters’ decision,” Ramón Cadena, a lawyer with experience in constitutional matters, told the EFE news agency.

The resolution of the Constitutional Court, based on the request of nine traditional political parties that argue the need to review the voting records before adjudicating the charges, has generated an intense debate among legal experts.

Some consider that the court has exceeded its powers by ordering the suspension of the results and maintain that the case should have been referred to the Supreme Court of Justice. Given this panorama, the uncertainty surrounding the electoral results and the defense of the will expressed by the voters have become an urgent call.

The incessant criticism of the Constitutional Court

Recent court decisions have generated a climate of uncertainty around the Guatemalan elections on June 25. The exclusion of candidates and the contradictions in the results have led to criticism and calls to defend the popular will expressed at the polls.

The ruling of the Constitutional Court has aroused controversy and concern, since its interference in the electoral process has been the subject of criticism. It is questioned whether said decision was the responsibility of the Judicial Branch and suspicions have been raised about the impartiality of five court magistrates, who have been accused of having ties to the current president and other candidates.

This situation has raised doubts about the integrity of the results and confidence in the institutions in charge of ensuring electoral transparency.

In recent protests, Guatemalans expressed their fear that there is corruption in these elections. They demanded that the integrity of the electoral process be respected and that the confidence of citizens in the institutions in charge of ensuring democracy be guaranteed.

People protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal demanding new elections, arguing an alleged electoral fraud in Guatemala City on July 2, 2023. Guatemalans were in suspense on Sunday after the country’s highest court ordered a halt to counting votes until the complaints of alleged irregularities on the part of right-wing forces are resolved, a measure criticized by local and foreign entities and which raises the possibility of annulling the June 25 elections. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

In response to the resolution of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has summoned prosecutors from political parties to a second hearing to review the counts in the metropolitan area of ​​Guatemala.

However, despite these efforts to clarify the results, the country remains immersed in an electoral process marked by controversy and uncertainty.

With EFE, AP and Reuters