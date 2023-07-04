Acclaimed British director Christopher Nolan is back to bring his new production, “Oppenheimer,” to theaters. This movie, starring cillian murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, among others, is one of the most anticipated films on the film calendar. In this note we tell you when it will be released and in which theaters in Venezuela you can enjoy it.

YOU CAN SEE: “Barbie” vs. “Oppenheimer”: only 1 will succeed at the box office and moviegoers will be divided

“Oppenheimer” in Venezuela 2023: when does it premiere?

The new work of the director of films such as “Inception” or the trilogy of the Knight of the Night will be released in Venezuela on July 20, the date on which it will compete with another highly anticipated premiere, such as “Barbie“, starring Margot Robbie.

This will be the twelfth film directed by Christopher Nolan. Photo: MMattTenet/Twitter

In which theaters in Venezuela can I see “Oppenheimer”?

Below are the most well-known theaters where the Universal Pictures film will be screened:

United Cinemas

cinex

cinema mall

Supercinemas.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Christopher Nolan create a nuclear explosion for his new movie? This is what is known

What will “Oppenheimer” be about?

The story will center on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who works with a team of scientists during the infamous Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb in 1945.

This tape is based on the book “American Prometheus: the triumph and tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The work is shown as an investigation that reconstructs the life and impact of the Father of the Atomic Bomb.

Cillian Murphy will give life to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the Manhattan project. Photo: Espinof

“The Oppenheimer story has been with me for years. It’s just an incredible idea: people doing these calculations and looking at the relationship between the theory and the real world, and they decide that there’s a very slim chance that they’re going to destroy the entire world. And yet they pressed the button (…). It’s literally the most dramatic moment ever,” the director said in an interview with Wired.

What is the cast of “Oppenheimer”?

Very faithful to his style, Nolan summoned a cast that combines experience with large productions along with other actors who are beginning to make a name for themselves in the seventh art industry. Among its members we find Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, Josh Hartnett, among others.

Regarding the soundtrack, Nolan will once again work together with Ludwig Göransson, who contributed to the filmmaker’s last film, “Tenet”, and has just done the music for “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”.