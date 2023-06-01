This Wednesday, May 31, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that through the Specialized Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (Fisel) will begin with an operation to monitor the elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

The idea is to receive possible federal electoral complaints this coming Sunday, June 4.

“In total, 489 public servants from both the FGR and Fisel will participate, who will be at the FGR headquarters and sub-headquarters of both entities before, during and after election day to integrate complaints of possible crimes that could be registered,” the authorities commented.

On the part of the Fisel staff, there will be 20 public servants who will be present in Coahuila, who will have the support of the FGR. While in Edomex there will be 32, also supported by staff from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The authorities clarified that before the deployment, all personnel took training courses in electoral criminal matters in order to observe, prevent, and prosecute possible irregularities in federal electoral crimes.

However, they clarified that when dealing with local elections, the Fisel staff is only competent when federal crimes are presented, such as collecting or withholding original credentials; alter the Federal Register of Voters and federal public servants who coerce or threaten their subordinates to vote for any candidate; condition the provision of a public service or federal social program, or use federal public resources for electoral purposes.

Finally, they recalled that they have the Citizen Attention System to offer personalized guidance and information by telephone through FEDETEL to the national number 800 833-7233 and from the United States and Canada 1 866 477-9960, as well as the FEDENET platform (www .fedenet.org.mx), available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.