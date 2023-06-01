The Monterrey Football Club had a great Clausura 2023 tournament during the regular phase where they were the leaders, unfortunately for them, they could not achieve the goal of being champions and were eliminated in the semifinals by their staunch rival, Tigres UANL, who ultimately they were champions.
While that is happening, in the last week the squad broke ranks and are on vacation, in turn, last week the albiazul board was analyzing the continuity of the technical director, Victor Manuel Vucetich and in the end the decision was made to end their relationship, for which they made the official announcement of their departure.
Subsequently, days later they announced the arrival of the former Argentine coach of Las Águilas, Fernando Ortiz to the albiazul bench.
The club from Monterrey reported that the surgery alfonso gonzalez It was held this Friday, May 26.
Based on a new medical evaluation, it was determined that the player would undergo surgery on his right ankle, in addition to arthroscopy to repair the meniscus in his left knee. In the next few days they will announce the estimated recovery time.
The new strategist has already made his first requests to reinforce the albiazul squad and one of the main wishes of the ‘tano‘ is the arrival of the Chilean hitch, Diego Valdesa player who has stood out in the last year and is undoubtedly one of the best attacking midfielders to come to Mexican soccer in recent years.
The issue is that the player has a current contract with the Eagles, so they would have to offer a large amount of money to be able to get their services,
In addition to Diego Valdes, Fernando Ortiz has requested the signing of Richard Sanchez from the ranks of Club America. This is due to the possible drop in celso ortizIn addition to the injury to Arturo Gonzalez.
La Pandilla could say goodbye to its captain and historic 34-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, Celso Ortiz, this after the new implementation of only seven soccer players not trained in Mexico per team. The generational change would be with a younger and national element, in addition, an international with the Tricolor.
Despite the supposed interest of clubs like the feyenoord of the Eredivisie, the figure is low for what the Hidalguense institution intends, since they would offer 4.5 million dollars and the ‘Bella Airosa’ set would expect to get at least 10 million dollars for their file, a figure that they would be willing to pay in the North of the country.
According to information from Kerry Newshe‘Tato’ Noriega He is busy getting the services of the Tuzos player, because on this occasion he would accept the offer of the Sultana del Norte team.
The Celestial Machine is looking for weight reinforcements for the next semester. So far it has added to carlos salcedo to their ranks and everything indicates that Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre would be the next signings.
In the event that the negotiation with the Celestial Machine does not come to fruition, cali americafrom the Colombian first division, would be another club interested in signing Vergara.
During the preseason, the Sultana del Norte team announced their first friendly commitment prior to the Apertura 2023 in the Unión América against the Águilas.
