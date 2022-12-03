The Electoral Deputy Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, gave his opinion for the approval of the campaign accounts presented by the Brasil Esperança coalition for the elected candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Siva, and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin. The two were elected, respectively, to the positions of President of the Republic and Vice President in the 2022 elections.

Gonet’s opinion was sent today (3) to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). According to the Deputy Attorney General, all supporting documents regarding the irregularities initially pointed out by the Advice for Examining Partisan Electoral Accounts of the TSE (Asepa/TSE) were presented.

Related news:

Gonet informed in the opinion that he received new information or rectification of data from the coalition for three points that were the subject of questioning and, as a result, he opted for the approval of the accounts since there was no irregularity to be remedied.