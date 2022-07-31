“Tobaccos still track without an ideological cannon shot: this it is a country provincial to the nth degree “

I wasn’t asking for one election campaign of the highest level, I didn’t ask for commitment on real issues, I didn’t even ask for big projects and dreams … but I didn’t want slogans to set my heart and spirit on fire either … I didn’t want ideas that were too high either …

But between the dentures of Berlusconi and migrants migrant no one name comes forward!!!! A provincial country where localism and indifference had its triumph in expulsion of Dragons … a country that makes the crest on everything and where salamella is the only cultural glue when you don’t go to Chinese with your lover or a future fuitina !!! A country where there are careers without talents and talents without a career maybe it’s too easy and too good !!!

This is one nation of careers and characters without a why and without a quality but above all without taste or salt … The newspapers give space to characters without foundation and I wonder with what sequel, a country that distorts reality … In a country where fiction is barely preferred to reality it is justified but a country where the tarot is paid more than the original has many problems cascade chain ..

The latest news yesterday is the agreement and the union between Bruno Tabacci (former profession) and the national gigino Di Maio and the jokes I could waste a lot on his past …

The underlying theme that seems to me is the market for invented cows or in the barn !!!! What country perspective do they offer? In a country where many do not respond to emails and phone calls this union seems the mirror of a country that has no overall vision !!!!

I’m tired of seeing parties with unacceptable names and very often unpronounceable and difficult to remember and easy to confuse … When in neighboring Switzerland there are still classic and historical parties … one of the plagues of tangentopoli that instead of expelling the corrupt and keeping the party has changed its party keeping everyone inside …

It is not important what name you give to your party or movement or electoral committee but the content and ideas you have political your past and your struggles … Politicians are now TV personalities with continuous appearances and posts and video influencers no longer future statesmen or creators of thought and ideologies …

Seeing Tabacci still on the track after a long time always him and always without an ideological cannon shot makes me understand that this country is provincial to the nth degree … As in the country you see the savior of all the omniscient panacea of ​​all the evils of the village and you wonder where he came from but above all where was such a super man ???

Nationally see a change of shirts worthy of the best football market close to closing … One thing, however, does not count these gentlemen busy trying to fight with every breath !!! Worse than the Calabrians outside the Gigi di Cerano bar in the 80s … or at the rides … where a glance was enough to stir up the endless brawl …

In this whirlwind of change without purpose or ideas I am reminded that in the past those who changed sides were put to the wall … or perhaps the unsympathetic was put to the gallows because the one elected from the bar crowd could do everything … Today it is more and more an orchestra that sings it and if she plays it … and dances and applauds herself and esteems herself and encourages and exalts … We have to see what the voters will think in September because a factor that no one matters is abstention …. how many will vote this swamp of nothing ?? ‘

Perhaps the technique of many politicians is to raise the price to discourage many people to go and vote … convinced that they are not them … This is a petty game like the increase of salts and tobaccos not to make people smoke but keeping the same income for the state coffers …

In a country called the Republic but which has the customs and uses of a perfect one Absolute monarchy where unfortunately every 5 years or less there are these damned votes where their mandate expires … like the Sali e Tabacci who always have to find an excuse to change party or rather not too many excuses …

My doubt is to ask those who vote them why or maybe they want a general abstention because whoever is silent agrees and perhaps they will give themselves the place for life …. the monarchical spirit … the worst is not dead lives in the heads of our politicians … who do everything to prevent the elector from going to vote ‘other ….

The election campaign is still long ...the torture will be atrocious but let us not lose hope with our vote we can punish many of them … remaining objective … and not losing the compass that many of our politicians seem to have lost in an endless ideological labyrinth !!

