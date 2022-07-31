Putin approved the Naval Doctrine and the Ship Charter of the Russian Navy

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the Naval Doctrine. On Sunday, July 31, it was reported on site Kremlin.

In addition, the head of state signed a decree “On the Approval of the Ship Charter of the Navy.” According to the decree, changes are being made to the charter of the internal service of the Russian Armed Forces and the charter of the garrison and guard services.

The documents were signed before the start of the parade in honor of the Navy Day.

Earlier, the Russian leader took part in events marking the Day of the Russian Navy. The head of state on a boat toured the parade line of warships in Kronstadt and congratulated the sailors of the Baltic Fleet on their professional holiday.