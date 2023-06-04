Today there are elections for governor in the State of Mexico and Coahuila. In Coahuila, 25 deputies also vote. Both states, together with the Government of Durango, are the only three states where the PRI governs at the moment. The PRI is risking its life before a party whose only virtue is to have capitalized on all its mistakes and the despair caused by its scam on BREAD. Morena has launched a virulent narrative to conquer the inheritance of a regime whose flag continues to advocate returning to the same. As long as I play this wicked game, Brunette will continue to narrate national time that from midnight became morning.

The table below shows that Morena capitalizes on its power in those states that have two of the most serious inherited errors: less education and the unequal distribution of per capita income. In those states, Morena governs 56% of Mexicans.

the elections are vital for the PRIwhich despite showing better figures in education and income distribution than Morena, is a late speech and could lose almost everything.

If only Morena wins in the State of Mexico, the table would look like this:

Morena would govern 70% of Mexicans. The PRI only 4%. If Coahuila also loses, it would only be left with Durango, which would represent 1.5% of the electorate; insufficient to maintain its registration as a party, since it would require 3% in the 2024 federal elections.

Dear reader;

On an individual level, the best inheritance that you can leave your children is not an inheritance in money, although you can. It is a patrimony in education and civility. So that they do not lack intelligence, pride or hope to know that the only way to progress is when Mexico also progresses.

Grab life.