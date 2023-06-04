Pierre Gasly will be punished for his actions yesterday. As a result, he falls back on the grid. It is a sigh of relief for George Russell, because he avoids a grid penalty.

Despite the fact that the difference between pole position and the rest behind it is much too big, qualifying was enjoyable yesterday. Not only (or so much) because Max Verstappen, who does not pay tax in the Netherlands, set the fastest time with force majeure, but also because of the battle behind it.

A lot happened on the track. Check my dear colleague’s report @jaapiyo to be aware of everything. As you have probably noticed, a few drivers made a mistake and had to report to the stewards. These are several things that the stewards wanted to bring to light.

Gasly gets a penalty for hindering Verstappen

Pierre Gasly is therefore the bitten dog, because he receives a six-place grid penalty. This is partly due to the obstruction of Verstappen.

He himself is not happy about it, but accepts it as un homme:

I think it was very unfortunate with the traffic, the cars so close together in the fast final corners. We have to accept it, move on and keep our heads down for tomorrow, I know we can still have a strong race. Pierre Gasly, is still looking forward to it.

That doesn’t sound very disappointed. He probably knows that just like in Monaco they have a good car for the race. So there are opportunities to make up several places. Esteban Ocon qualified seventh, but now starts sixth due to his teammate’s bumbling.

What about Russell and Hamilton?

George Russell was reprimanded for his unfortunate situation in Q2. It was actually quite simple what went wrong: Lewis Hamilton thought he was getting a ‘tow’ from Russell, Russell in turn didn’t know that Hamilton was so close to him. There are no further penalties for this.

Starting grid GP Spain 2023

The starting grid for the GP Spain 2023 is as follows:

MAX VERSTAPPEN Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Lance Stroll Esteban Ocon Nico Hulkenberg Fernando Alonso Oscar Pistri Pierre Gasley Sergio Perez George Russell Zhou Guanyu NYCK DE VRIES Yuki Tsunoda Valttery Bottas Kevin Magnussen Alexander Albon Charles Leclerc Logan Sergeant

