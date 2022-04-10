“I thank the compatriots who, from the first round, wanted to give their vote to my candidacy”. Thus the French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Paris to his supporters after the results of the first round of the 2022 presidential elections, which lead him to the ballot against Marine Le Pen. His speech was broadcast live by France24.

“Their and your trust honor me – said Macron – they oblige and commit me. You can all count on me to implement this project of progress, of French and European openness and independence, which we have defended for all this. countryside”.

“We must not deceive ourselves: nothing is decided and the debate that we will have in the next 15 days will be decisive for our country and for Europe” underlined Macron.

“I want to greet all the candidates who presented themselves in the first round – he said – Because from the first day we defend our convictions strongly, but respecting each and every one. I know the disappointment of the candidates and their voters. I solemnly invite our fellow citizens, whatever their choice in the first round, to join us “.

“Some – he continued – will do it to make a wall against the far right. I am fully aware of the fact that this is not a support for my project, and it is something I respect. I know that this is the choice made, for example, by Jean-Luc Mélenchon “, leader of the left party of France Insoumise, finished third.

“But I want to greet here – he added – their clarity, to make a wall against the far right. And in this decisive moment for the future of the nation, nothing must be the same as before. This is why I want to reach out to all those who they want to work for France: I am ready to invent something new, to unite different convictions and sensitivities to build together with them a common action, at the service of our nation, for the next few years. It is our duty “.