Milan drew 0-0 on the Turin field in the 32nd day of Serie A and brakes at the top of the standings. Pioli’s line-up – 0-0 second in a row – rises to 68 points, 2 points clear of Inter and Napoli. The Nerazzurri, however, must recover the match against Bologna and can reach first place. Torino with 39 points is eleventh in the middle of the table. The 0-0 matures at the end of 90 balanced minutes, with few chances created by the two attacks.

THE MATCH

The first half is like a long, interminable phase of study. Despite AC Milan, as the ranking requires, they start in an arrembante way and already after two minutes try to hurt with Saelemaekers, back among the owners, but walled by Zima. The confrontation is extremely muscular and intense and Torino do not want to be outdone, but it is still the Rossoneri in the middle of the fraction who become dangerous: in fact, the first shot on goal of the match is from Calabria: Berisha is attentive. After half an hour here is also the Bull in the Maignan area, not engaged by either Belotti or Ricci and his diagonal.

The recovery begins a script similar to the first part, so much so that Vojvoda’s big right aimed at the intersection that Maignan has to work to defuse after five minutes, seems more like a fortuitous episode in the heart of the battle. In the quarter of an hour Giroud tries but a Bremer once again excellent stops him. Tomori’s providential closure at half-time, after an initial forgetfulness, to prevent Belotti. At half an hour it is Tonali who tries to take matters into his own hands, but Berisha keeps a good watch on his left-handed.

In place of Belotti there is the former Pellegri, eager to hurt and almost fails, being stopped by the usual, careful Maignan. The latest jolts are a left by Messias, who took over for the faded Diaz, and the request for a penalty by the former Crotone for an intervention by Bremer who is instead on the ball.