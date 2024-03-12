The 2024 presidential election will last three days, from March 15 to 17. Any citizen who has reached the age of 18 on voting day can cast a vote for their favorite candidate. However, you need to prepare in advance and find out where the polling station is located. Read more about how to find your polling station, as well as how to change it by submitting an application to choose another one, in the Izvestia article.

Where can I check the address of a polling station?

In two weeks, Russian citizens will participate in the country's presidential elections. It will be possible to cast your vote from March 15 to 17, and many Russians will have the opportunity to choose how to vote – come to the polling station in person or vote remotely using a phone or computer.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Anna Selina

For those who wish to vote online, registration for remote electronic voting (DEG) began on January 29; it will last until 23:59 Moscow time on March 11. Residents of 29 Russian regions will have the opportunity to elect a president remotely in 2024. In addition to Moscow, these are the Kursk, Novosibirsk and Vladimir regions, Altai, Kamchatka, Primorsky and Perm territories, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol. In addition, online voting will be available in the Arkhangelsk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Pskov, Tomsk and Yaroslavl regions, Chuvashia and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Those wishing to vote in person can visit the polling station independently from 8:00 to 20:00 local time. To do this, you need to make sure in advance which address you should go to. You can check it in several ways.

On website Central Election Commission. In order to find out where the desired polling station is located, you need to go to the CEC website and select the column “Find your polling station at your place of residence.” Next, you need to fill in the fields with the name of the city, street, as well as house and apartment numbers and click the “Search” button. As a result, the site will provide all the necessary information, including the number of the precinct election commission (PEC) and the address where voting will take place from March 15 to 17.

On the website or in the Gosuslug application. To do this, you need to log in to the portal and find the “Elections” section. It is located on the main page of the site. There you can see not only your polling station, but also all the candidates participating in the elections.

If for some reason the section is not on the main page, the Max robot will help you find it. To do this, you need to enter the word “elections” in the search bar and select “My precinct” from the options offered. After this, the robot will offer to go to the desired section.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Anna Selina

In the information and reference center of the Central Election Commission of Russia. By calling the toll-free multi-channel phone number 8-800-200-00-20, You can request the necessary information about addresses, telephone numbers and operating hours of election commissions. The addresses of the points for accepting applications for inclusion in the voter list at the location and voting premises are also reported there. For Russian citizens abroad, another line is provided. They can call +7(495)606-98-88 (calls from abroad are paid according to the tariffs of the telephone operator).

Presidential elections 2024: the main thing about electing the leader of Russia Voting in 2024 will take place throughout the Russian Federation; in the LPR and DPR the president will be elected in a new way

How to change a polling station

For those who cannot visit their polling station at their place of registration on voting days, it is possible to choose a polling station at the place of their actual residence. This must be done before March 11 by submitting an application at the State Services. On the website or in the application in the “Elections” section, you must go to the application, indicate the registration address, select the region of actual location in the Russian Federation or abroad, and also check and confirm your data (full name, series and passport number). After this, you can select a suitable polling station.