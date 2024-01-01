Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

In Ulm, a 15-year-old girl is said to have been severely strangled by her boyfriend of the same age. She died on New Year's Day.

Ulm – A terrible act ends with the death of a 15-year-old: A few days after the alleged strangling attack by a teenager in Ulm, his girlfriend of the same age died in a hospital on New Year's morning (January 1, 2024). A police spokesman said this. Südwestrundfunk (SWR) had previously reported on it. The investigators had always described the 15-year-old's condition as “extremely critical”.

Ulm-Wiblingen: 15-year-old chokes his peers: “Killed my girlfriend”

The alleged perpetrator turned himself in. The police and public prosecutor's office stated that the 15-year-old called the emergency number shortly before midnight on Wednesday. He admitted that he had killed his girlfriend. Shortly afterwards, the lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was able to be revived. Rescue workers took the 15-year-old to a hospital, where she died in the new year. A helicopter was used.

According to SWR and Southwest Press There may be a connection to a homicide on Easter Monday. The suspect is said to be the son of a man who killed a seven-year-old. According to SWR, there was no comment from the Ulm public prosecutor's office regarding the protection of minors.

Baden-Württemberg: The background to the crime is open – the suspect has remained silent since his arrest

According to the statement, the police arrested the suspect near the crime scene. He offered no resistance and did not provide any further information about the crime. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office explained that there was only information from the emergency call. The young person also did not mention a motive. “The background is still completely open,” she said.

The circumstances of the crime are not yet certain. It is also unclear whether the young people met in the forest or went there together. Cell phones would be evaluated and the people around them should also be questioned. As a precautionary measure, the alleged perpetrator was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. The public prosecutor's office has to decide on how to proceed, said the police spokesman. Further information is not expected until Tuesday at the earliest.

