Next week the center-right will enter the heart of the negotiations on the constituencies, in view of the political elections of 25 September 2022. And the souk will open on the ‘safe’ ones. After the river summit last Wednesday, which ended with the agreement on the premiership and the distribution of single-member companies, On Tuesday the leaders should meet again to take stock of the situation, but there are no confirmations about it. Of course, parliamentary sources say, at 10.30, at the offices of the Lega group in Montecitorio A meeting will be held with experts from each party in the coalition, the so-called Sherpas. We are talking about Ignazio La Russa, Francesco Lollobrigida and Giovanni Donzelli for Fdi; Roberto Calderoli and Giancarlo Giorgetti for the Lega; the governor Roberto Occhiuto, the deputies Gregorio Fontana and Alessandro Sorte for Forza Italia; Senator Antonio De Poli for the UDC, Maurizio Lupi for Us with Italy and a representative of Coraggio Italia.

On the table, they say, there will also be the case of the centrists, after the discontent in the UDC home on the share of eleven single members assigned to the ‘little ones’. The party of Lorenzo Cesa, which considers itself penalized, it is still not clear whether it will be considered to be in charge of Fi (and in that case it will run on the list with the party of Silvio Berlusconi) or will have to divide it together with Coraggio Italia and Noi con la ‘Italy the eleven seats’ granted’ by Fdi. At the meeting of the technicians, the UDC, they report, will pose the problem to reopen the dossier with the aim of recalibrating the colleges. Pending this meeting, meetings and contacts will continue over the weekend to try to undo all the unresolved knots and arrive at the new summit of leaders with the cleared ground.