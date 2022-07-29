The tiger was born a little more than a year after it received 4 cubs of this breed, including a very rare white tiger.

The birth of the five cubs comes after 20 years of attempts to help the endangered breed reproduce.

The five cubs were born from the same parents, Fiona and Garfield.

Unfortunately, the new cub was the only survivor of four cubs born two weeks ago, after the other cubs suffered from severe nervous system problems that led to their death.

The newcomer, whose name has not yet been revealed, is underweight but appeared feisty and cheerful.