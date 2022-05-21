WhatsApp Plus is here to stay and its ever growing list of users around the world proves it. In this note we will inform you about what are the minimum requirements what you should have on your phone android cell phone if you want to download and install this famous APK.

It is true that many Internet users do not venture to download modified apps on their smartphones such as the “pirated” version of the company’s original app Goal. However, there are also not a few users who have been convinced that the advantages are much greater than the inconveniences that they can bring.

However, before downloading and installing WhatsApp Plus you must take into account some things, such as that your mobile device has to meet certain minimum requirements for the mod to run correctly.

If you want the “plus” version of WhatsApp to work properly on your smartphone the following minimum requirements must be met:

First of all, the minimum version of Android for WhatsApp Plus to run on your device must be the 5.0 or higher . If your cell phone has an older operating system, it is best to look for another alternative.

. If your cell phone has an older operating system, it is best to look for another alternative. Secondly, in order to install this mod, as happens with all APKs, you need to activate the option on your smartphone “Unknown sources” which you can find within Settings and Applications .

which you can find within Settings and Applications . Thirdly, in order for the modified app to work, you will have to uninstall the original app first to avoid getting the error message when trying to enter the instant messaging platform.

To do this, it is best not to do it from the cell phone, but from the electronic application store, where you will search for WhatsApp and press the “uninstall” option, with which you guarantee that there is no trace of this application.

Finally, remember that since it is not an original platform, you have to resort to non-official websitesso it is best to download the APK from reliable websites that have good reviews to prevent you from having to deal with viruses that damage your cell phone later.