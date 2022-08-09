“We are working on an agreement for the third pole with Renzi“, in view of the general elections of 25 September 2022. Thus the Action leader Carlo Calenda 30 minutes to the maximum on the La Stampa website. “We mainly talk about what we want to do, we are defining, we are defining everything, and we will also define the colleges”, she stressed.

“After what happened with Letta, I am now cautious,” added Calenda. “The third pole is not necessary, it is fundamental – she said – in Rome we started from 6%, we got to 20. We cannot do the politics of the two ovens, because there is a sovereign oven that is dangerous”. “The goal is to make a large majority that allows Draghi to remain – he said – Yes, we aim for a balance, we want to be the pivot of a rebalancing towards the center”.

“In the third pole there will be a leadership, we will decide”, he said. You or Renzi? “Or maybe a third, or maybe a third, who knows?” Is Calenda’s reply.

“I believe – he added – that we can work if it is clear who is the leader. But it is premature to say so, and I repeat: ‘I have not closed the agreement with Renzi’. Having learned from my previous experience, I only say it if there is one. a sure thing “.

“I did the math, the center-right promised 200 billion euros, Berlusconi is on the fifth Italian miracle, not even our Lord”, Calenda said, adding: “We are working on the third pole, we are discussing contents, with the clause of promising not to make promises, as the center-right is doing “.