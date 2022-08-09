Dead | Jussi Hakulinen was an uncompromising follower of his own path, whose songs will live on

9.8. 17:43

Finland has lost a great songwriter who always made music without compromising his own principles.

Born in 1964 in Pori Jussi Hakulinen became known as an original member of the band Yö in the 1980s. He wrote several hits for the band, which were among others Swan song, A one-night variety show, Thank you and honor mixed Love is as white as snow.

In an interview with Satakunta Kansa in 2021, Hakulinen recalled how Yö started. Olli Lindholm in 1980 saw the band STRIX at the VPK house in Reposaari, which made an indelible impression on the man. From that band, Hakulinen, Juha “Liuhu” Rauäng and Harry Varhala. Before meeting Lindholm, Hakulinen had thought about ending his band activities and focusing on his studies.

Read more: SK: Jussi Hakulinen, who wrote the Yö group’s big songs, has died

The night in full force in 1985. In the photo, from left, Veikko Lehtiranta, Jussi Hakulinen, Juha Rauäng, Jani Viitanen and Olli Lindholm.

Young Jussi Hakulinen met Dingo Pete Nuotion in the Rock-futis event at the Pori stadium on July 18, 1985.

Jussi Hakulinen in 1985.

Lindholm’s thanks to which the plans changed. The beginning was not promising. Hakulinen later recalled that Yö’s first gig in 1981 was terrible to hear. A year and a huge amount of work later, however, they were in the pile Music hall– album songs.

Hakulinen himself considered this debut album to be Yö’s most successful. He was still in high school when he did it. The other members of the band went to work, and in the evenings at the training camp, a new working day began: many hours of practice.

Hakulinen later recalled the heavy aspects of Yö’s popularity. He experienced pressure when he realized that he was supporting ten families, from musicians to roudars and gig sellers.

In the early years of Yö, Hakulinen was the band’s composer and lyricist until he left the band in 1985. In the early 2000s, he returned as Yö’s songwriter and external member for a decade. The night Glory-album (2009), 9 of the 12 songs were written by Hakulinen. The relationship between Olli Lindholm and Hakulinen was contentious, but after Lindholm’s death, Hakulinen commented that he misses him more than he could have ever imagined.

In 2004, Hakulinen received an artist grant from the city of Pori. In his study, he demonstrated a new sequencer that he used for composing.

Hakulinen was at the gig when Yö gave a concert at Karhuhalli in 2009.

The most important of Hakulinen’s own songs was Swan song, in doing which he broke all the unwritten rules of music making. For example, the song does not have a chorus. The song was related to the stories of Hakulinen’s mother and aunt. Hakulinen has said that the song became a classic by accident. It couldn’t even fit at first Tightrope walker– album, and the song caused conflicts within the band. Guitarist Jani Viitanen once walked off the stage when it started playing.

For his lyrics, Hakulinen said that he generally draws material from living life. In general, he didn’t really want to open their backgrounds. He pointed out, for example, in an interview with Satakunta Kansa in 2010 that Love is as white as snow -song has been played at weddings, although listening to the words you can’t help but notice that he didn’t think of it as a love song.

Hakulinen has rarely released solo records. The album was the last one left Stardust from 2010. In the same year, Hakulinen was awarded the Pro Iskelmä award.

Jussi Hakulinen’s Tähtipölyä album (2010) got its name from a woman’s comment. “According to him, it’s worth dealing with charismatic people, because these people give off a kind of stardust that makes you a more interesting and charismatic person,” Hakulinen told Satakunta Kansa.

Jussi Hakulinen at the time of the release of the Tähtipölyä album in 2010.

See also Copa do Brasil: Hulk unbalances and Atlético-MG defeats Flamengo Jussi Hakulinen appeared in the Enbuske, Veitola & Salminen program in 2017.

Jussi Hakulinen performed at the Naked City concert with his daughter Ellinoora Hakulinen in Pori in the summer of 2021.

Hakulinen was active until recently. He performed at gigs this summer and was actively making new music. In recent years, he often appeared as his daughter Ellinoora Hakulinen with.

In 2017, Hakuline was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was operated on.

Hakulinen planned to celebrate Yö’s 40-year history with a big arena concert in 2021. The concert was postponed and was supposed to take place this fall.

In 2021, Hakulinen did two memorable big gigs in Pori: celebrated Yö’s 40-year journey in Pori and performed in the City of Naked concert together with other legends of Pori rock.

Hakulinen was against the commercialism associated with music in spirit and blood. He was a rebel who tried to do everything differently. In interviews, he spoke directly about the activities of commercial record companies as well as the quality of pop music.

He defended his rights as a songwriter by holding on to, among other things, his right to decide Swan song arrangements. He never measured his successes by commercial success, and he always made music uncompromisingly on his own terms.