Reader's Opinion | The purchase of a smartphone for a child should be postponed

The conflicts in families would be eased if the wider community made a decision to postpone the purchase of children's own smart devices.

Joona Puhakka (HS 21.12.) is not alone in hoping for a change in children's smartphone culture. Now in Finland, it is common for almost all school-aged children, some even younger, to have devices in their hands that enable them to do things that the child's developmental level is not sufficient for. Of course, some parents limit, monitor and guide their children in digital traffic, so smart devices can be a joy.

At the same time, we have a large number of children, more or less by their own luck, being exposed to content harmful to their age level on the whole spectrum offered by devices and applications (for example, the police warning regarding Whatsapp groups HS 15.12.).

The consequences of this are far-reaching and are slowly becoming visible to us as a society. The friction and “everyone else's” pressure in families would be eased if the wider community made a decision to postpone the purchase of children's own smart devices. How many would get their child a smartphone if other children didn't have one?

Aino Plattone

psychologist, Helsinki

