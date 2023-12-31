A curious find to say the least. Ten thousand euros in cash, in 50 euro banknotes, enclosed in a heat-sealed transparent cellophane envelope and presumably buried. It could have been an unexpected Christmas gift for an elderly man from Sondrio who made this sensational discovery on the afternoon of December 25th in Sondrio.

The man was walking along a path that crosses the woods between the towns of Triasso and Triangia, hamlets of the Valtellina capital, at around 800 meters above sea level, when he noticed the envelope, still partly covered by earth. The old man had no doubts: without even counting those banknotes, he took the envelope and took it to the Sondrio Police Headquarters: the policeman in charge of surveillance was speechless when he counted the money.

The banknotes were seized. The investigations are entrusted to the flying squad which is trying to shed light on the mysterious discovery. It should not be proceeds that can be linked to drug dealing activity: the banknotes are new, clean and smooth, as if they had just been withdrawn from a bank, only slightly worn at the lower edges, probably dug up and bitten by an animal. One hypothesis is that it is money resulting from takings or possible undeclared illegal payments that someone decided to hide in the woods.