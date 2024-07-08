As you can read from the full title, “Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 3: Shadow of the Erdtree”, this is the third volume of the work, which also includes the first two dedicated to the base game. So Future Press wanted to create a guide in continuity with the previous ones, giving life to a kind of Elden Ring encyclopedia .

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Official Guide is available for pre-order on Amazon Italy at a price of €42.94. This is a hardcover volume, which will be available starting September 20, 2024. Unfortunately it will only be in English. We don’t know if an Italian translation will ever arrive.

Volume Details

Going into more detail about the volume, the official page mentions that it will be composed of 352 pages and measures 21.59 x 3.81 x 71.12 cm. So we are talking about a large text. After all, there is a lot to say about Shadow of the Erdtree, so it is not that surprising. It is difficult to deduce the quality of the volume from the cover alone, but we imagine that it will be in line with the previous two, which are really well done and very complete, as well as harbingers of information of all kinds about the game. From this point of view, Future Press is a guarantee.

The book cover

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the expansion of Elden Ring, a game capable of selling more than 25 million copies, which became a real phenomenon in 2022. If you want more information, you can read our review.