Tragic fate of an 18 year old boy, he dives into the lake and dies: the two friends who were with him tried in vain to revive him

He was called Jesse Hamric the boy of just 18 years old who died last July 4th after diving into the lake waters Smith Mountain, Virginia. It is believed that the young man died from electrocution.

Young man electrocuted in Virginia lake

The dynamics of the accident

What was supposed to be a day of celebration, intended to commemorate the independence of the United States, unfortunately took on the characteristics of a real tragedy for a very young American boy.

Jesse Hamric He was with two of his friends when he dove into Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, remaining thunderstruck. Realizing that their friend was clearly in difficulty, the other two boys immediately dived in to help him. As soon as they came into contact with the water, they too would have felt a shock.

Once Jesse was brought back to shore, his friends desperately tried to revive him while waiting for help from the rescuers, who were promptly alerted. The rush to the hospital then culminated in a tragic epilogue: the paramedics could do nothing to save the young man’s life and unfortunately declared him dead.

Electrocution Among Most Likely Causes of Jesse Hamric’s Death

The investigations are still underway by the team of investigators who are currently working to outline the precise causes that led to the young man’s death. Among the various advances, that of electrocution appears to be the most probable of all. According to what was reported by the information site ABC13an official of the underwater team of Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue confirmed that at the time of the accident There was a current near the pier.

The pain for the premature death of the young man

Jesse Hamric was a fresh graduate of Steamboat Springs High School Of Steamboat Springsin Colorado. Studies completed just last month.

The young man was the son of the school principal, Jay Hamrica school which, through a press release, expressed its condolences for the tragic death of their pupil:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a recent Steamboat Springs High School graduate. Please take a moment to care for yourselves, lean on those around you, and care for each other.”