To the Taipei Game Show 2022, Elden Ring showed up again, awaiting the official arrival on February 25th. We had various information on this, such as how the new game plus, a trademark of From Software productions. As expected, to complete the title at 100% it will take several runs, being present as usual, multiple endings.

“After completing the game for the first time, you can transfer your character data and play again, against upgraded enemies“Producer Yasuhiro Kitao explained in a recent Taipei Game Show broadcast.”This has always been a feature of our games … In fact, with such a large world, the game is designed in such a way that it can be completed without necessarily experiencing everything. Some players will prefer to try to explore the entire map the first time, while others will leave certain areas for exploration in the second or subsequent cycles.“.

We will therefore have all the paraphernalia of the previous cycle, which we should use immediately in order not to succumb, given the presence of more powerful enemies than normal, as if a ascetic bonfire by Dark Souls II. So, if Elden Ring already proposes itself as the longest-lived of the From productions, with the different new game pluses, there will be several weeks to dedicate to it.

Source: Gamesradar.com