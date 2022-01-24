A yet unreviewed scientific study, published by researchers at Kyoto Medical University in Japan, indicates that the Ômicron variant has more ability to survive on surfaces than previous strains of the coronavirus.

The latest variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 resists 21 hours on human skin and up to 193 hours (eight days) on plastic surfaces. The research, however, was unable to determine the ability to infect humans while still remaining alive on polystyrene (plastic) surfaces and human skin.

+ In the US, agribusiness and retail lose their workforce with the advance of Ômicron

+ With an omicron, Europe can see the end of the pandemic

On the plastic surface, alpha survives 191.3 hours, while beta lasts 156.6 hours, Delta 114 hours and Gamma 59.3 hours. The strain originating in Wuhan only survived for 56 hours.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, declared that, despite the enormous contagion capacity of Ômicron, it is possible “to end the acute phase of the pandemic this year and end Covid-19 as a health emergency.” ”.

However, Ghebreyesus warned that Omicron should not be the last variant to ravage the world.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

