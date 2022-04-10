Phil Spencer intervened on video during the BAFTA 2022 award ceremony revealing a new object on the now famous shelves of his office: this is the spade from Elden Ring.

Visible in the video below, starting from minute 43:30, on display on the highest shelf, the sword taken from the extraordinary action RPG of FromSoftware it’s certainly there for a reason, but it’s not what you imagine.

No, Microsoft is not going to make theacquisition of the Hidetaka Miyazaki team, or at least we believe. Journalist Jeff Grubb said some time ago that all of the objects on Phil Spencer’s shelf have meaning, and we believe that’s true.

Passionate gamer, Phil Spencer never backs down when it comes to recognize the merits of a specific videogame project, even where it was created by its direct competitors, the PlayStation Studios.

We therefore like to think that on those shelves there are games that the CEO of Microsoft Gaming believes for some reason deserving of recognition, and Elden Ring (review) undoubtedly corresponds to this description.

Maybe in Phil’s office we’ll never see a statue of The Last of Us or the limited of Horizon Forbidden Westbut the concept is that and we can’t help but appreciate it.