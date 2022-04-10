Jessica Newton She is constantly seen in the eye of the storm for starring in various controversies with various celebrities, who attack her. However, the creator of Miss Peru has indicated that she wants to focus only on her family, especially her grandson Milan.

He also mentioned that he tries to make the most of every moment he shares with Deyvis Orosco’s son. This time, the businesswoman touched social networks by posting a video of the visit that her grandson made to her at her house, just like every Saturday.

“It’s Saturday and Milan has arrived. so enjoy that life is short and everything comes when it has to come, but we can decide to be happy now ”, She wrote as a description in a clip for her Instagram stories, where she is seen pampering the cocky Cassandra Sánchez.

Jessica Newton denies that Alesia Rovegno is the next Miss Peru

Through her Instagram profile, the director of one of the largest beauty contests in Peru clarified the rumors of a possible coronation for Alessia Rovegno. All this after Rodrigo González affirmed that Hugo García’s girlfriend will be the next Miss Peru.

“Nooo. Where do they get that from? ”, Wrote the businesswoman in response to what the driver of “Love and fire” commented.

Jessica Newton shows her face for policemen who were in the strike of carriers

Jessica Newton gave her opinion on social networks about the demonstrations that took place in the capital on April 4 and 5. The former beauty queen defended the police officers who were attacked during the protests and lamented the acts of vandalism that occurred.

“What is sad is these poor police boys, how they have been beaten. I was so stressed yesterday when I saw the videos. How they have beaten them, they have denigrated them, they have exchanged them for these vandals, ”she said at the beginning. In addition, she added as a caption for the video: “I continue to be heartbroken by the exposed police officers without the correct security measures, as if their lives were not valuable.”