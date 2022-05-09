In January, a security issue was reported with the online multiplayer functionality of the games FromSoftware such as Dark Souls which would have allowed hackers to execute code on someone else’s PC without permission.

The publisher Bandai Namco has shut down the servers, meaning PC gamers are unable to play online games, a key part of the experience through invasion, summoning, and messaging. Since then Bandai Namco has not yet said anything about the state of the works and the radio silence continues.

The good news is that Elden Ring was unaffected by this problem (Bandai Namco had also investigated their new game). On the one hand, fans are wondering if this flaw is more difficult to correct, or if the great success of Elden Ring has caused work on Dark Souls to be postponed.

Dark Souls servers are not fixed as of 5 May 2022

Servers are down in total for 102 days – Are Dark Souls servers fixed? (@darksoulsserv) May 5, 2022



Bandai Namco has been contacted several times, but currently the company has not yet made any comments about it. Dark Souls fans therefore just have to wait for some more official announcement.

