Sharjah (Union)

The new issue of the “Al Publisher Weekly” magazine reviewed the indicators of Sharjah’s cultural leadership, and the importance of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival” in building future generations, stressing that the festival, which is held in its 13th session from 11 to 22 May, will continue for 12 days, for the first time in its history.

The magazine, which is issued by the Sharjah Book Authority, addressed the importance of launching the Book Distributors Conference for the first time in the world.

In the editorial of the issue “Awal Kalam”, the head of the Sharjah Book Authority and editor-in-chief of the magazine, Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, wrote about the cultural leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah, and said in his speech: “After five decades of continuous work in the Sharjah enlightenment cultural project, which is led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we are reaping the fruits of His Highness’ vision and his continuous support for building the human being first, through a cultural system based on the book as the first source of knowledge, and through new initiatives within the cultural project that does not stop growing.”

Regarding the Book Distributors Conference, Al Ameri stressed that it is “a new indication of Sharjah’s cultural leadership, through such unprecedented initiatives,” adding that the conference comes “within the vision of the wise ruler to expand the umbrella of the cultural project on the one hand, and to lead the cultural action on the other hand, as well as to Promoting new initiatives that contribute to the development of cultural work, and support of knowledge makers, including authors, publishers, designers, printers, stationers, librarians and book distributors, and all of this comes to facilitate access to sources of knowledge, as it is a fundamental right for all.” And reduce the knowledge gap between different regions of the world, by facilitating the book’s access to readers everywhere.

The new issue of the “Weekly Publisher” included topics related to the publishing industry, authorship and reading, including a dialogue with the Tunisian poet and translator Adam Fathi, a survey about the audio book and the degree of its presence in the Arab world, and a study on Ukrainian literature and self-search in light of the intertwining of cultural references. , through two recent books, on the preoccupations of the Spanish poet Lorca in painting.

In his “Raqeem” corner, the editor-in-chief, Ali Al-Amiri, wrote about the role of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival” in shaping the horizon of the future by enhancing children’s passion for reading. Tomorrow is bright.” The future, in the hands of a child who spells light in the letters of a book.”