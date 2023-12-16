A leak of Elden Ring suggests that its future expansion, Shadow of the Erdtreecould arrive in February 2024.

Not much is known about the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, other than what it will include new characters and bossfightsas confirmed by FromSoftware.

Many fans were disappointed that FromSoftware did not show previously unreleased Shadow of the Erdtree content during the The Game Awards of this year.

The absence of the DLC during the event, according to some users, would confirm the fact that the production of the project has suffered some setbacks.

The silence of the studio at the awards ceremony could therefore disavow the previous rumors that saw Shadow of the Erdtree be released on the second anniversary of Elden Ring. A new leak, however, suggests this it could still happen.

A Reddit user, that is ChiefLeef22noticed an interesting detail on a Elden Ring themed controller. The description of the controller in question, branded Thrustmaster, states that it will be possible to use it on the occasion of the release of Shadow of the Erdtree is that will be available in February 2024.

Following that announcement it has been removedwhich has led some fans to speculate that this information may be true.

The product page also contained a section dedicated to future controllers, also by Thutmaster. In that section, a caption informed buyers that a new expansion of the game it would arrive in 2025.

This seems to suggest that not only could Shadow of the Erdtree be released in February 2024, but the following year a second Elden Ring expansion could be coming,

In any case, what you have read so far is the result of speculation and rumors not confirmed by official sources and, therefore, we invite you to take this information with a pinch of salt.