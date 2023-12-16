Saturday, December 16, 2023, 16:04

















UGT and CCOO have announced that they will call an eight-day strike by Iberia ground staff. As explained by both unions in a statement, this decision is motivated by the company's refusal to create autohandling and will fully affect mobility at Christmas. There are calls to support these strikes from 8,000 workers at Iberia Airport Services, the airline's subsidiary that provides ground services, such as the transfer of cargo and passengers or baggage collection.

This is one of the dates when the influx of travelers is greatest, whether by those who return home to enjoy Christmas with their families or those who decide to take advantage of the winter holidays to take a trip.

What days has the strike been called?



The announced days are December 29, 30 and 31 and January 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7. This strike will affect the airports in which Iberia Airport Services operates, which in total is equivalent to 29, such as Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante, Gran Canario or Tenerife North. Likewise, although it is called by the Iberia subsidiary, in addition to the flights of the IAG group, to which British Airways, Level, Vueling, Air Lingus and Air Nostrum also belong, this strike also affects other companies to which it provides services.

At the moment, and until the Ministry of Transportation publishes the ministerial order with the minimum services, it is not known which flights will be affected by this stoppage.

What rights do you have if your flight is cancelled?



From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they remember the rights of citizens, and insist that they must be compensated. In fact, they point out that “legal strikes by staff or pilots cannot be considered 'extraordinary causes', since “the company or company affected cannot fail to take measures to alleviate the foreseeable inconvenience to travelers”, therefore, When canceling a flight »a contract is being breached«, and users have a series of rights to which they can avail themselves:

– They must refund the price of the ticket (within a maximum period of seven days),

-Claim additional compensation according to the distance, the notice time and the solution that has been proposed to you:

1. If the flight is up to 1,500 km, they must compensate you with 250 euros (125 euros if they offer you to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 2 hours).

2. In the case of a flight between 1,500 and 3,500 km (or flight within the European Union of more than 1,500 km) this compensation is 400 euros (200 if they offer you to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 3 hours) .

3. On flights of 3,500 km or more outside the European Union, cancellation compensation is 600 euros (300 euros if you are offered to travel to the destination with a delay of no more than 4 hours).

– It is also possible to claim compensation for other damages that you can demonstrate.