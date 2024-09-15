Through Amazon Italy you can purchase a copy of Elden Ring at only €29.90 (base game, no expansion) but the promotion will expire at midnight today, September 15. At the time of writing, you have just under six hours to take advantage of the promotion. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €69.99, while the lowest recent price is €47.45, according to Amazon. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What game is Elden Ring
We are talking about a third-person action role-playing game made by FromSoftware (Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro). We can play as a Lightless, a character that we can freely customize in appearance and starting class. Exploring we find weapons, armor, rings and magic to equip to create the type of warrior we prefer.
Elden Ring falls into the category of souls likeor action RPGs characterized by a significant level of difficulty. The advantage of this chapter is that being an open map allows you to abandon a challenge that is too difficult and continue exploring, looking for weaker enemies to power up. It is also the game with the most content from FromSoftware, within the genre.
#Elden #Ring #lowest #price #Amazon #hours #fast
Leave a Reply