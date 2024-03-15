Igor Tudor at Lazio for the post-Mazzarri period. Agreement with Lotito

Igor Tudor is the new coach of Lazio. The Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito met in Rome with the former Marseille Croatian coach – who he guided to third place in Ligue 1 in 2023 – and Verona – led to salvation – as well as defender of Juventus for eight seasons (1998-2005 and 2006/2007 with 110 appearances in the black and white shirt) and his agent Anthony Seric.

General agreement for a contract until 30 June 2025, with the option for another year with a salary of 2.5 million euros per season.

Martusciello on the bench for Frosinone-Lazio, then the Tudor era began

Igor Tudor will therefore take charge of Lazio after the resignation of Maurizio Sarri in recent days. Against Frosinone he will be on the bench Giovanni Martusciello who could then remain as deputy to the Croatian coach.

Lazio-Tudor, challenge to Juventus in the Italian Cup

The Capitoline club – eliminated at the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich – in this season finale he will try to win the Italian Cup (semi-final against Juventusfirst leg on April 2nd in Turin and return on the 23rd at the Olimpico) and to recover positions in the championship: Lazio currently ninth in the standings with 40 points -7 behind sixth-placed Atalanta, -8 behind their cousins ​​Roma and with fourth-placed Bologna very far away (the Bolognese are at +11).