The weekend of Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 has not yet begun, but the circuit of Melbourne has already undergone one official variation as regards the safety standards of the route. The track, whose layout has recently been changed, will also be the scene of other sporting events this weekend that will be held alongside Formula 1, including the Australian category. Supercarscommitted for the Melbourne 400. During the tests staged today, this event was characterized by two accidents in two distinct sessions, both of which occurred at the curve 5where a long one is placed protective barrier.

Both Broc Feeney and Jake Kostecki, protagonists of the accidents, in fact impacted against the latter, forcing the Race Direction to interrupt the session for several minutes in order to allow the repair of the barrier. On top of that, Kostecki’s car also bounced dangerously in the middle of the track after the crash, with dynamics raising safety concerns even ahead of F1. For this reason, the FIA ​​- as reported by speedcafe.com – decided to shorten the guards by 20 metersin order to avoid similar episodes with the continuation of the program, both for the Circus and for the other categories involved.