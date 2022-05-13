Fans of FromSoftware they have great opinions on which type of build is best and which strategies to use to tackle the difficult game. Among these we also find the billionaire Elon Muskwho on Twitter shared the build of the wizard: a Kotaku however, these recommendations did not go down, thus defeating Musk’s tactic.

Elon Musk’s character build features an increase in Intelligence and Dexterity, with sword and shield gear and heavy to medium armor. Ashley Bardhan of Kotaku noted that any build that helps players have fun is fine, but later called Musk’s choices “shameful”, explaining that this build is not advisable at all.

While wizards should focus on bringing as little as possible into battle with them (because they overload easily), Musk seems to continually carry around a variety of weapons just in case. Reducing that number and choosing a primary staff and weapon would make more sense, according to Bardhan.

Int / Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022



Likewise, Bardhan assumed that Musk changed armor mid-fight, which seems very difficult to manage. There is absolutely no reason to do this, Bardhan said, and it would make more sense to adjust the build appropriately or change armor only for specific areas / fights.

Overall, the reporter’s piece was intended to criticize not only Musk’s buold, but also the billionaire’s social standing and business practices, as mentions of Tesla’s less than ideal working conditions and past comments are included in the article. of Musk on things like free speech.

