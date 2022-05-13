Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, confirmed that the UAE has lost, with the departure of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, an outstanding leader, a compassionate father, and a man of honor among men. Global leadership positions.

Ohood Al Roumi said that Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, continued the blessed path of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” Emirates in the region and the world.

Ohood Al Roumi offered her sincere condolences to the leadership, people and society of the UAE, asking God Almighty to bless Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the vastness of his mercy and great forgiveness and to dwell in his vast paradise.



