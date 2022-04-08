Radahnone of the bosses of Elden Ring has become even more difficult to defeat with a recent update. However, one player has found an easy way to kill this opponent, using a move the boss makes to his advantage.

When Radahn’s health bar reaches halfway, the boss launches into the sky and returns as a deadly meteor. Generally, players have to dodge quickly on pain of certain death. However, if you lure Radahn near the water surrounding his arena, he will land and sink.

To do this, you must start by fighting Radahn as normal, preferably by summoning all available allies in the fight. This will keep Radahn distracted while you cast spells or attack him with weapons. When he is near half health, you can start luring him to the water. If you stay slightly out of his melee range, he will have no choice but to chase you: this way you can take him to the edge of the ocean letting him fall as a meteorite into the water.



This is a brilliant strategy worth trying if you find yourself in trouble with this boss. And if you need further help, you can check out our complete guide at this link.

Source: Dualshockers