One of the biggest fuel thefts in history was discovered this week. Thieves managed to embezzle more than 250,000 pounds (R$ 1.55 million) in diesel that would be used on the battleship HMS Bulwark, which belongs to the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, the theft took place during weeks of transporting the diesel to the vessel, which has been undergoing repairs for two years. The fuel was intended to activate the ship’s electrical systems during its renovation.

“The Navy is furious about this,” a source told the publication.

The crime was discovered from the inspection carried out by civil guards at the Devonport Naval Base in southwest England. A soldier suspected the movement of a vehicle and caught the crime. In total, 144,000 liters of diesel were stolen.

The warship was ordered in 1996 and was ready in 2001. It has a mass of 19,560 tons, has the capacity to carry 325 sailors and up to 405 soldiers.

