Call quality at the highest level

No place is off-limits to talk on the phone using headphones WH-1000XM5. Technology Precise Voice Pickup from Sony uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate speech with pinpoint accuracy, while the newly engineered design minimizes wind noise during calls. From today it is no longer necessary to postpone a chat with friends and colleagues, even if you are in the middle of a busy avenue or a noisy office.

Renovated design in the name of comfort

For those who have learned about the iconic WH-1000X series design, WH-1000XM5 introduces a splendid evolution, which further enhances the style of the range. The model is in fact finished with a new soft leatherette material, with integrated seamless adjustment mechanism. Thanks to its softness, the new synthetic material adapts perfectly to the head, reducing pressure on the ears and helping to block out external noise, to allow for prolonged listening experiences without any discomfort.

Everything under control in total simplicity

Sony knows the fast pace of days always on the go, so when you return to the quiet of the house at the end of a busy day, headphones WH-1000XM5 help accompany the transition with Adaptive Sound Control. The technology automatically adjusts the sound parameters according to the situation, recognizing the places frequented most often and setting the ambient sound accordingly.

The WH-1000XM5 integrate the Quick Access system, which allows you to configure the headphones to resume playback on Spotify with just a couple of taps, without needing to log in to your smartphone.

Sony also helps to maintain maximum safety when listening to music, thanks to the Sony Headphones Connect app, which compare headphone sound pressure data with World Health Organization guidelines (OMS), alerting with an instant notification if the listening volume is too high.

The WH-1000XM5 they are also equipped with smart features that help you adapt your usage effortlessly. Thanks to Speak-to-Chat, you can stop listening for a quick conversation, causing the headphones to automatically pause the music and let in ambient sounds. At the end of the dialogue the music starts again, while thanks to the Wearing Detection function, the soundtrack stops as soon as the headphones are removed.

The WH-1000XM5 they are also compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexato be able to carry out daily tasks without using your hands, contact family and friends, get information, listen to music, set reminders and much more.