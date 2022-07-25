The German defender speaks.

Interview with Kickerfor the German defender Jerome Boateng. Currently at Lyonthe central also spoke of the hypothesis of returning to play in the Bundesliga where col Bayern Monaco he wrote very important pages of his career. The player wanted to focus on the Germans between Lewandowski’s departure and De Ligt’s arrival.

STAFF – “The door is not closed for me, I can still do a lot in Europe and consequently also in the Bundesliga”, he said Boateng. “We are talking about a great league, with great teams and great fans”, the words of the defender who is tied with a contract until 2023 at Lyon.

BAYERN – When it comes to the German league, it is impossible for him not to leave a thought for Bayern Munich: “I spent the best years of my career. I think Lewandowski’s farewell will be heard. His goals and his skills as a striker will be missing. . De Ligt? I think he is a good player with great leadership qualities. I think he can still improve at Bayern. “ See also He was the magician of changes, now he makes a few, conservative and late: so Allegri no longer records

