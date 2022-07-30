Surely therear wing mounted on the Aston Martin AMR22 for the weekend in Hungary it was the technical innovation that most stole the eye of fans and professionals. Taking advantage of a gray area of ​​the regulation, the engineers of the British team managed to replicate the upper extension of the endplate while respecting the regulation of the minimum connecting radii prescribed by the regulations in force for the 2022 single-seaters. The curiosity about the solution adopted was immediately noticed and analyzed by the other teams, so much so that Christian Horner of Red Bull did not hide the possibility of adopting the same configuration, should the Federation approve the rear wing seen this weekend on the cars of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

According to what was declared by the number one of the Aston Martin wall, the team principal Mike Krack, there is no concern about possible remarks from the FIA: “Developing a wing or any other idea takes time and do not wait until the last minute to show it to the FIA ​​technicians. It is clear that we have been in contact with the FIA throughout its development, to understand its acceptance based on the regulation. And it was so and therefore for us it was just a matter of deciding to mount it on the car. After all, I don’t think it’s anything so special, let’s talk about an interpretation of the rules, we developed this rear wing in collaboration with the FIA. That’s all”. A majority of 28 out of 30 votes from the F1 Commission could block this type of development, but Krack does not appear to be pessimistic: “I’m not worried about this possibility. If the rules change or if this type of design is not allowed, then we will act accordingly“, Concluded the Luxembourg manager.