The novel of the moment in Telemundo It is undoubtedly 'The Lord of the Skies 9'. The series, starring Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas, becomes more exciting with each episode. On this occasion, the kidnapping of Amanda, daughter of Ricardo Almenar, has been completed, and Aurelio decides to reveal everything that happened to Rutila Casillas.

However, he did not anticipate that this would spark a fight between the two, and Rutila would reproach her father for only seeing in him a murderer. Let us remember that Amanda is the daughter of Ricardo Almenar, who tried to murder Ismael Casillas in prison. For this reason, the 'Lord of the Skies' He becomes a kind of devil and will seek to make the Almenars pay for everything. What else will happen in this new episode? Here we tell you.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 23 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When is chapter 23 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

Today, Friday, March 15, 2024, episode 23 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will premiere. This successful series, conceived by Andrés López, a former drug trafficker turned writer, was entirely filmed in Mexico and has just completed its first month since its launch.

Since its debut in 2013, 'El Señor de los Cielos' has positioned itself as one of the most outstanding series and enjoys a privileged place in the public's preferences.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 23, premiere?

Episode 23 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will air in the United States at 10:00 p.m. m. (Eastern time) and at 9:00 pm (Central time). Given the notable audience that the series has in Latin America, the premiere schedules in various countries in the region are detailed below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 12.00 am

The 'Cabo' is in the footsteps of Aurelio Casillas. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see chapter 23 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

To be aware of every detail of the plot of 'El Señor de los Cielos 9', just tune in to the Telemundo signal. Below is a list of the channels through which the series is broadcast:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you miss the last episode of 'El Señor de los Cielos 9' on the Telemundo channel, you have the alternative of watching it streaming on the official website of the channel. Additionally, you can access the series on the platform Peacock, in which all previous seasons and episodes are available. It is important to mention that this last option is only available in the United States.

Ismael and Rutila Casillas are Aurelio's children. Photo: Telemundo See also Carmen Aub: "Rutila Casillas is my alter ego"

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” thus summarizes the synopsis of the iconic Telemundo series.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?