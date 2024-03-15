List of propositions was prepared by the CNI; Tax Reform and the energy transition stand out

A CNI (National Confederation of Industry) will launch on Tuesday (19 March 2024) the legislative agenda for the sector in 2024. Among the central themes of the document are the regulation of tax reform and the approval of proposals related to neo-industrialization.

According to the confederation, the objective is for the approved guidelines to promote Brazil's economy through the sector.

“The legislative agenda is one of the main contributions that the industrial sector, led by the CNI, has made for 29 years so that we can build a more socially fair and economically viable Brazil. It is the main instrument of dialogue that we maintain with parliamentarians, the federal government and civil society”says the president of the CNI, Ricardo Alban, in a press release. Here's the complete (PDF – 279 kB).

Another point defended by the CNI is the increase in practices linked to industry financing. The objective is to create a Brazilian export credit system. Also a similar one for development.

With the money, it is expected to promote companies in the sector. The needs of small businesses in the sector stand out.

The carbon market and the energy transition process are on the agenda. The confederation defends the bill no. 182, of 2024which establishes the Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System.

In the infrastructure sector, the priority is the modernization of the electrical sector, discussed through the bill no. 414, of 2021. “Electrical energy is one of the main inputs of Brazilian industry, which is why its availability and cost are decisive for the competitiveness of the national product”says the CNI.