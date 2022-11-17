The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced around dawn this Thursday that his government will buy a bitcoin daily. “We are going to buy a #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow,” the president published in English on his Twitter account without specifying the source of the money for the purchase.

This announcement comes after Congress had to approve the search for resources for more than 436.25 million dollarsin bonds or loans, to end in 2022.

Since the Legislative Body, at the request of Bukele, approved the Bitcoin Law, the Government supposedly bought 2,381 bitcoins for more than 100 million dollars, whose value has been reduced by the falls that the cryptoactive has had.

Despite the fact that bitcoin transactions could be known publicly through the address of the digital wallet in which they are stored, the government has not disclosed this information and the bank that manages a trust for the adoption of the cryptocurrency has kept the data under wraps. .

The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, which became Bukele’s main economic bet, turned one year old in September without most of the expectations generated and with indications of opacity having materialized.

With the approval and entry into force of the Bitcoin Law, El Salvador became the first country in the world to have it as a currency and a kind of laboratory for crypto assets.

The bets of the Bukele Executive, who did not present any official plan or public policy, were framed in the massive adoption of bitcoin, the obtaining of profits with the purchase of the cryptocurrency with state funds, the attraction of investment and a million-dollar savings in commissions for remittances.

Bitcoin, the best-known and most valuable cryptocurrency, fell 5.35% on Friday after the FTX cryptocurrency platform filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

EFE