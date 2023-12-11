Members of the Movement of Victims of the Regime (Movir) asked again this Sunday for the release of the “innocents” detained within the framework of a security measure in El Salvador to combat gangsa call made within the framework of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

About 100 relatives of detainees organized to carry out a march that toured some of the main streets of San Salvador, They carried signs with names and photographs of the detainees and once again demanded their freedom.

Samuel Ramírez, representative of Movir, told EFE that the activity was carried out within the framework of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and represents “the last of its kind this year.”

Demonstrations for the freedom of detainees

He noted that “in El Salvador, unfortunately, (human rights) are not being fulfilled.” “Here, human rights are violated and people die in prisons, they are captured and the judicial processes do not advance and the president does not care.”. Ramírez pointed out that in prisons “there are people with serious health problems” and “they are simply letting them die.” Therefore, he asked that they “release them and expedite the judicial processes.”

He called on the relatives of detainees to “organize” because “on the street, the complaint has great weight.”that is why people must organize because this does affect the image of the president.” “It may be that (the president) understands that it is no longer by violating rights that he is going to win the people or an election”he added.

Movir emerged within the framework of the emergency regime, approved by the Legislative Assembly at the request of the Government to combat gangs. and has accompanied relatives of those detained before various institutions, where they have defended their innocence.

Amnesty International (AI) recently warned that the “violence” exercised by the Salvadoran State, within the framework of an emergency regime in force since March 2022 and an “alarming regression” in the protection of human rights, “gradually replaces” that exercised by gangs in impoverished communities.

Banners during the demonstrations asking for the release of detainees.

Since March 2022, El Salvador has been under an emergency regime that suspends constitutional guarantees after an escalation in homicides attributed to gangs and which has left at least 73,800 arrests.

In June 2022, AI warned that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele was plunging the country into “a human rights crisis after three years of government.”

In the context of the emergency regime, AI indicated that humanitarian organizations have documented 327 cases of forced disappearances, approximately 102,000 people deprived of liberty, a situation of prison overcrowding of 236% and more than 190 deaths in state custody.

There are more than 5,000 “direct victims”, most of them young and who have suffered arbitrary detention by the security authorities.

EFE