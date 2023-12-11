For date 6 of group G of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League tournament, Manchester City will visit Estrella Roja next Wednesday, December 13 from 2:45 p.m. (Argentina time), in Marakana.
The local team has no chance of qualifying for the round of 16 of the most important competition at club level in Europe, nor in the UEFA Europa League, since despite being three points behind Young Boys, if it reached it it would be defined between clashes with each other, where one equaled and the other lost. Next, we review the previous one.
More news about the Champions League
In which stadium is Red Star-City played?
Date: Wednesday December 13
Location: Belgrade, Serbia
Stadium: Stadion Rajko Mitic
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 14:15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 13:45 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 12:45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Aliyar Aghayev
VAR: Alper Ulusoy
How can you see Red Star-City?
In South America the match can be watched through the ESPN signal.
What is the latest news from Estrella Roja?
Red Star could not beat Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadion. Their results have been varied: one was a draw and they have lost three. In those last matches, they scored 12 goals and managed to score 5 against their rivals.
What is the latest news from City?
Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on the previous date. The visiting team is undefeated in previous matches this season. In these five wins, he scored 15 goals for and had 5 against. De Bruyne and Haaland are the sensitive casualties for Pep Guardiola. “It's not a fracture”Pep confirmed about the “Android's” injury“ after the victory against Luton. “It's just stress on the bone. I hope he can be ready for Crystal Palace or else Saudi Arabia. The day after Aston Villa I couldn't walk well. Yesterday I spoke with him and he told me that he was much better, that he could walk and that he had no pain, that's why you have to take it day by day.”added the Spaniard.
Possible alignments
Red Star: Racioppi, Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia, Niasse, Lauder, Monteiro, Ugrinic, Elia, Itten
City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Nunes, Grealish, Doku, Álvarez.
Forecast
City will win 2 to 0, with a double from Julián Álvarez.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Red #Star #Manchester #City #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply