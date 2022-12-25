President Najib Bukele said on Twitter that 1,000 soldiers and about 130 police had been involved since dawn in an operation in the poor district of Totonicappa.

The security forces arrested 23 suspected criminals in that area in the capital of El Salvador, known for drug trafficking, which had already witnessed military intervention in October 2020.

In a statement issued later on Saturday, the government said it had found firearms, more than $10,000 in cash and large quantities of marijuana.

“All terrorists, drug traffickers and gang members will be eradicated from this area. Honest citizens have nothing to fear and can continue their lives normally,” Bukele said.