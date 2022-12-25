The Russian Embassy in the United States hosted a children’s party on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year. This was announced on Sunday, December 25, by the diplomatic mission in its Telegram channel.

As noted in the diplomatic mission, the event was attended by about 400 people.

“The Russian Embassy in the United States hosted a New Year’s performance for the children of Russian compatriots who came from different states. The guys from the diplomatic missions of the CIS countries and students of American schools also came to us, ”the message says. Telegram channel embassies.

It is reported that the musical and dance group from New York “Kaleidoscope” and the dance group “Matryoshki” from St. John the Baptist Cathedral took part in the organization of the holiday.

Each child was given a New Year’s sweet gift, the embassy added.

On December 25, Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas.

On the eve of Santa Claus began his 67th trip around the world to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The first gifts are traditionally received by children in Australia and New Zealand, then Santa Claus goes to Asia, Russia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America.