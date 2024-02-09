The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reaches 2,618,862 votes with 96.4 percent of the minutes processed in the final scrutiny of the presidential elections on February 4, which would mean a victory with around 82 percent of the backrest andreadership in the absence of official confirmation, which exceeds the total votes achieved in the 2019 elections, when it registered 1,434,856 votes (53.10 percent).

(Also read: They report the death of Bukele's former security advisor, who was imprisoned)

Behind Bukele, from the ruling New Ideas party (NI), is the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN, left) with 198,809 votes and the National Republican Alliance (Arena, right) with 172,631 votes.

The Nuestro Tiempo (NT), Fuerza Solidaria and Fuerza Patriótica Salvadoreña parties are located below NI, the FMLN and Arena. Nuevas Ideas also leads the votes in the remote mode abroad via the internet and in-person voting abroad.

El Salvador electoral college. See also Dabaiba announces a plan to organize parliamentary elections in the middle of this year

At the end of the final scrutiny, the collegiate entity must firmly declare the results and make official the winner of said elections. which President Nayib Bukele already advanced when he proclaimed himself the winner last Sunday night with more than 85 percentor the votes, according to him.

Bukele would become the first president of El Salvador to be re-elected, despite a constitutional ban, since the country left a decades-long military dictatorship and entered democracy.

EFE