Serie A is at a key moment in the season, with struggles in different parts of the standings. On matchday 24 they will face Juventus and Udinese. For its part, Allegri's team comes into this match after losing a key match the previous day against Inter Milan, in a highly contested match that finally Old Signora he couldn't win. The team is second in the table, because it needs to add these three points to continue in the fight for the championship.
On the other hand, Cioffi's men are experiencing a difficult season. Very close to the relegation zone, and with five defeats in the last five games, the team needs to change course if they do not want to get complicated in the final stretch of the season, with a possible relegation that would be disastrous for the club.
City: Turin
Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Date: Monday February 12
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 16:45 in Mexico
More news about Europe's leagues
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+
ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
CBS Sports Great Goal, Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Empoli
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
0-3V
|
A series
|
Sassuolo
|
3-0V
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
4-0V
|
Italian Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
monza
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 D
|
A series
|
Milan
|
2-3D
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
2-2
|
A series
|
lazio
|
1-2D
|
A series
Juventus: De Sciglio due to a cruciate ligament injury, Moise Kean due to a shin injury, Perin and Djaló due to unknown injuries. Danilo will also not be available due to suspension, Pogba and Fagioli due to extra-sports sanctions.
Udinese: Deulofeu for a knee operation, Ebosse for a cruciate ligament tear, Bijol for a scaphoid fracture. He will also not be available due to Pereyra sanction.
Juventus: Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Milik, Vlahovic.
Udinese: Okoye, Pérez, Gianetti, Kristensen, Ehizibue, Lovric, Walace, Payero, Zemura, Thauvin, Lucca.
Juventus 3-0 Udinese
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Juventus #Udinese #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply