El Pibe Valderrama gave his candidate for DT of the Colombian National Team

Youtube: Pibe Valderrama
The symbol of Colombian soccer thinks about the future of the selected team.
April 28, 2022, 07:49 PM
The future of the Colombian National Team, for now without a coach, is a national issue. Now the one who spoke was Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, symbol of Colombian soccer and who did not hesitate to give his candidate for the technical direction of the national team.
Who should be the coach of Colombia?. they asked him on the program Take Long, from Win Sports.
And El Pibe responded without hesitation. “Alberto Gamer. He is ready to lead the National Team.”
Gamero, current DT of Millonarios, has his team classified for home runs and is a candidate for the League title.
The National Team is without DT since Reinaldo Rueda left office, after failing to qualify the team for the Qatar World Cup.
